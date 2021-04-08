Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Price Target Raised to $4.75

Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of SKREF remained flat at $$2.89 during trading hours on Thursday. 139,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,682. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

