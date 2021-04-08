LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $124.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.59. 445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.34. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after purchasing an additional 126,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,266.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 55,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

