Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,198. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $331.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TMQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trilogy Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.