SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stake Lifted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 538.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,957,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

SPYX stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $100.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37.

