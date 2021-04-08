29,500 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.69.

