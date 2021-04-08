189 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis stock opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

