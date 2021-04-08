Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,023 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 3.12% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 2,650.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $18.39 on Thursday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

