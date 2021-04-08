VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 719,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,918 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 6.85% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.45. 3,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,211. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

