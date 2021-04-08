Pensionfund Sabic Sells 16,362 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $828.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.