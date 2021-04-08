Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 290,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $165,577,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,001,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after buying an additional 338,625 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

