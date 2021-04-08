Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.17% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

DHC stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

