$663.11 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce sales of $663.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $659.50 million and the highest is $667.90 million. Valvoline reported sales of $578.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $45,256,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $20,155,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $20,094,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,440. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

