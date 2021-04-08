Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report sales of $81.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.60 million and the highest is $82.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $74.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $306.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $308.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $331.34 million, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $349.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Truist raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $323,429.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,812 shares of company stock worth $10,472,692. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,307,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 238,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 207,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $27.27. 1,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,554. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

