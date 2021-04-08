Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

