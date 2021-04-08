Norges Bank Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,344,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,485,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.96% of Church & Dwight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of CHD opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.69 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.