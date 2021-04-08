B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 13,057 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

NYSE:TRV opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.