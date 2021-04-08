UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,222,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,943 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $135,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

