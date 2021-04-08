Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $178.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.14 and its 200-day moving average is $176.85. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

