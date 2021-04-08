M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,188 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,899,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.02.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.