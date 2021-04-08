Park National Corp OH Decreases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

