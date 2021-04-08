M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 829 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $154.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

