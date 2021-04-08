Thomasville National Bank Raises Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $68.12.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.