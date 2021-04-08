Thomasville National Bank Purchases 3,217 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 58.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

