Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 130,692 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

