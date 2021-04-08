Woodstock Corp Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.12. 12,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,788. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

