Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.46 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE STAG opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $34.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.