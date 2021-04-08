Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.03 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 371.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after purchasing an additional 616,747 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,071,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,107 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares during the period.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,232,921 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QTS opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -173.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

