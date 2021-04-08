Pensionfund Sabic Trims Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $210.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,367. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

