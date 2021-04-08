Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $65,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.39 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.