SWS Partners Acquires 821 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Visteon were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

