Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

