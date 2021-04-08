Curi Capital Invests $43,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.31.

NYSE EPAM opened at $410.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.51 and a twelve month high of $413.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

