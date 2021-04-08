Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.63. 306,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,173,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $271.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Truist boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

