Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Decreased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.41. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

