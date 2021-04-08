Canandaigua National Corp Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 102,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,513,369. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

