Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target at $90.75

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

