Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $546.99 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.03 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

