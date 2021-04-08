Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

