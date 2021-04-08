DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,731 shares of company stock valued at $87,272,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.37. 43,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,417. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.84 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

