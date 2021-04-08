182,891 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 5,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,966. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

