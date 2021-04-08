Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.98. 2,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

