B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.79. 16,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a $0.5021 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

