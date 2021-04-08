Bit-Z Token Price Tops $0.21 (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the US dollar. One Bit-Z Token token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00083679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00631906 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

