Base Protocol Market Cap Hits $5.12 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $5.12 million and $172,480.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00083679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00631906 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,819,136 coins and its circulating supply is 2,637,797 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

