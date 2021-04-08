DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xylem were worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Xylem by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after buying an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Xylem by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Xylem by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.46.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

