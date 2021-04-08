DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $22,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 664.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 93,421 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $71,796,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $78.05 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $4,214,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.