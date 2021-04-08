Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of ZNTEU stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

