DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,135 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $35,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

