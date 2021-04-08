ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.59

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 929940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

The firm has a market cap of $906.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

