Novo Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,949.00 (NOVO)

Novo (CURRENCY:NOVO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Novo has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $7,949.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Novo has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Novo coin can currently be bought for $20.12 or 0.00035017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00070242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00264415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.69 or 0.00784301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,369.36 or 0.99836289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.08 or 0.00699721 BTC.

Novo Coin Profile

Novo’s total supply is 124,216 coins and its circulating supply is 64,948 coins. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency . Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com . The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Novo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NOVOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Novo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.